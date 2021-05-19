Anna Paquin SLAMS troll who questioned her bisexuality; Embraces her truth saying ‘I'm a proud bisexual’

Anna Paquin recently opened up about her sexuality and clapped back at a troll who commented on her queerness. Scroll down to see how she shut the trolls down.

True Blood actress Anna Paquin recently slammed trolls for criticising her sexuality and her marriage to Stephen Moyer. The 38-year-old actress, who is married to her True Blood co-star reacted to fans’ negative reaction to her bisexuality, sharing a post that read, "I'm a #proudbisexual who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man." "If he doesn't have a problem with it why should anyone else? #loveislove #f---bierasure #bipride," Paquin added in the caption.

Earlier that day, the actress also shared a screenshot of a social media user commenting "I am getting tired of seeing 'bi' celebrities constantly advocate for it only to end up conventionally married to men with multiple children, living out the so-called white-picket-fence life." Sharing the image on IG stories, "Ah yes ... the 'you aren't queer enough' BS," Paquin wrote atop the image.

Paquin and Moyer, 51, tied the knot in 2010, while they were still starring as protagonists Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton, respectively, on the HBO vampire fantasy drama series. Earlier in 2010, the Oscar winner came out as bisexual in a PSA video promoting the Give a Damn campaign, which featured celebrities speaking out for equality. "I'm Anna Paquin. I'm bisexual and I give a damn," she said on-camera during a private taping in Los Angeles. (Sources at the time said they were unaware beforehand that Paquin would make the announcement.)

