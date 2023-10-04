'Anna was p*ssed': Did Kim Kardashian frustrate USD 50 million editor-in-chief by arriving late at Paris Fashion Week? Report claims so

Paris Fashion Week managed to grab a lot of eyeballs with the star-studded affair making headlines and witnessing appearances of several stars. Kim Kardashian was one of the four Kardashian-Jenners who attended the coveted fashion event but her appearance stirred some controversy in regard to Anna Wintour, the editior-in-chief of Vogue. As per a report, the latter was annoyed at Kardashian for turning up late at Victoria Beckham's runway show.

The reality star, who made an appearance with her mother Kris Jenner, turned up wearing a bubblegum pink slip dress for the occassion. She came to support Victoria as well as her sister Kendall Jenner, who was closing the show. Here's what we know about the rumors claiming Wintour was not pleased that Kardashian showed up late at the event.

Did Kim Kardashian frustrate Anna Wintour by arriving late?

According to a Page Six report, "Kim was super late. Anna was p*ssed because the show was delayed until Kim arrived. Anna left before Victoria even did her walk in front of the guests after showing the collection because she was late to other shows." For the unversed, the 42-year-old was seated right next to Wintour and clips show her arriving late at the event.

Lisa Armstrong, head of fashion at UK Telegraph, wrote, "The Kardashians' fashion show routine is to keep everyone waiting at least 50 minutes before making their entrance. At Victoria Beckham on Friday, Anna Wintour was visibly unamused, tapping her watch repeatedly in the direction of the PRs before the show finally started once les Kardashians had swept in." She also proceeded to take a jibe on Kim through an Instagram video.

Another source rubbishes claims of Kim Kardashian delaying the show

Armstrong posted a video of Robert Downey Jr. and Cate Blanchett arriving at the Stella McCartney show and captioned it, "Proper celebrities... who manage to be on time for fashion shows (along with Florence Pugh) unlike others I could mention but won't because this is a Kardashian- free zone. Whoops." Meanwhile, a source close to Wintour told Page Six that Kim and Anna chatted and the latter had to leave early for another engagement.

For those unaware, Wintour, who has a net worth of $50 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, has been rumored to have issues with the Kardashians in the past too. Meanwhile, another source told the portal that Victoria's show was not delayed due to Kardashian, and she only arrived 20 minutes late to it. "The show would have started without [Kardashians], but [Beckham's team was] not ready backstage," the insider concluded.

