Anna Wintour REVEALS her doctor son is ‘quite ill’ after treating Coronavirus patients

Anna Wintour said her son, who is a doctor, has fell ill after treating Coronavirus patients and is currently self-quarantining. Read on to know more.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour paid tribute to her son, Charles Shaffer, and other doctors who have been risking their lives and working round the clock to save the lives of Coronavirus patients. In an Instagram video posted by Vogue, Anna revealed that her son has fallen ill and is currently self-quarantining at home. “The most critical aid, of course, is happening on the front lines. My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill and self-quarantining at home. But when he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital,” she says in the video.

She further expressed gratitude towards all the health care workers who have been leading the global war against the deadly virus. “I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives,” she adds. As Charles self-quarantines, his wife Elizabeth Shaffer, and their two daughters -- Caroline (3) and Ella Rose (1) – have also been in isolation.

The video was posted to announce Vogue’s A Common Thread initiative, which will support the fashion community amid the ongoing lockdown. As people around the world continue to practice social distancing, workers have been taking the financial hit. “The fashion industry has been hit hard. I have been speaking to so many American designers and others in the community who fear that they won’t make their payroll. Who fear that their businesses and their livelihoods may not survive what we’re going through. The fund we’ve created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with,” she says addressing the issue.

ALSO READ: Bruce Willis reunites with ex wife Demi Moore and daughter to practice social distancing together

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More