Anna Wintour Spills Beans On How Baz Luhrmann Made Rihanna’s Table Dance At Met Gala Happen

At the LACMA Art + Film Gala, on Saturday, host Anna Wintour praised the guest of honor Baz Luhrmann by offering a humorous anecdote about Rihanna. The gala gathered in one place a horde of stars and raised a staggering amount of 6.4 million USD for good causes, which is a new record. The brattiest detail of the festivities included Charli XCX's music that headlined the gala.

Wintour presented a special tribute to the avant-garde director Luhrmann, who is her longtime friend and associate. In her speech, she recalled various incidents where Luhrmann's creative inputs have aided her in the past. One of the anecdotes she shared involved Rihanna dancing on a table at the Met Gala and it was Luhrmann who made it happen, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She said, "The year we put on a show of Chinese art and fashion, he announced before the gala that the evening could not go on unless we tracked down a giant gong with which to announce dinner. While we were locating and trying to figure out how to deliver this enormous instrument, Baz had somehow persuaded Rihanna to surprise everybody by dancing down the center of the dinner table."

"Incidentally, we are no longer allowed to give dinners in that gallery, but no one has stopped talking about that night," Wintour added.

Luhrmann who is behind successful films such as Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge, and Elvis, did not shy away from the limelight dressed in a smart Gucci suit as he encouraged those artists to lift up younger generations. He emphasized how artists should try create art where the future generations can be inspired.

He stressed the need for the people in the room to be active and help young voices and energies who are getting into the arts, promoting both collaboration and imagination. “It’s our job now to turn around and to make space and to lift up the new voices and the new energies and the new generations, and let that new energy smash through this ossified world we’re in."

Baz Luhrmann clarified that he was not talking about retirement, rather he meant that those icons his generation had looked up to helped them by creating space for them, and that’s the duty that falls on the shoulders of artists already present in the room.

