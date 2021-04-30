  1. Home
Anne Douglas, widow of Kirk Douglas passes away at 102; Michael Douglas pays a moving tribute to stepmother

Anne Douglas passed away aged 102 Thursday. Michael Douglas in an emotional note on losing his stepmother said, "she will always be in our hearts."
Anne Douglas, wife of Kirk Douglas passes away at 102 Anne Douglas passed away aged 102 at her Beverly Hills home
Anne Douglas, the wife of late actor Kirk Douglas and the stepmother of Michael Douglas passed away aged 102 on Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills. Anne's death comes almost a year after the death of her husband, actor Kirk Douglas in February 2020. Anne and Kirk were married for 66 years and also shared two sons Eric and Peter. Anne's passing was mourned by stepson, Michael Douglas in a moving note that the actor shared with People. 

According to a statement provided by Michael Douglas to People, the actor said, "Anne was more than a stepmother, and never 'wicked.' She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne's support and partnership."

Michael in his statement mourning the loss of Anne Douglas, further added, "Catherine [Zeta-Jones] and I and the children adored her; she will always be in our hearts."

Anne Douglas was a film publicist and met Kirk in 1953 on the set of Act of Love in Paris. She was also a philanthropist and served on the boards of The Mark Taper Forum and the Center Theater Group as per reports. Anne was also a patron of Cedars-Sinai Research for Women's Cancers and founded The Anne Douglas Center for Women at the Los Angeles Mission.

Anne recently celebrated her birthday on April 23 and Michael had even taken to Instagram to wish her with a beautiful family picture and a message saying, "Happy Birthday Anne Douglas! We love you!  Michael, Catherine, Carys, & Dylan."

