Anne With an E star Miranda McKeon undergoes double mastectomy: After this I will be cancer free

Miranda McKeon is ready to go onto the next stage of her breast cancer treatment: a double mastectomy. After discovering a lump on her chest, 19-year-old Anne with an E star was diagnosed with breast cancer in mid-June, an extraordinarily unusual event for a youngster. In the months after, she endured eight weeks of intense chemotherapy, which she described as "a bit bare" in an Instagram post.

Miranda McKeon, a teen actress who appeared in the acclaimed Netflix comedy Anne With an E, posted the latest news about her treatment plan on Instagram on Wednesday, only a few months after she originally revealed her shocking diagnosis. Miranda, a student at the University of Southern California, uploaded a photo of herself smiling in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, where she is receiving surgery today, and expressed her optimism about the treatment, which doctors have stated would leave her cancer-free.

"Today is the big day!!!' she wrote. "I’ve arrived in SF to have the surgery that I’ve been anticipating for almost 5 months." McKeon explained that after thoroughly researching her options with her mother, they decided on a sensation preserving mastectomy, which means that "more care is taken when cutting nerves and nerve grafts are done to reconstruct cut nerves," and she will retain feeling in her chest, unlike traditional mastectomies in which the nerves are not repaired.

Meanwhile, McKeon told PEOPLE one month after her diagnosis that her treatment goal, apart from curing her illness, was to "find the beauty in all of this." "I wouldn't have chosen this, I didn't choose this, I don't think anyone would choose this," she said. "But I'm making it my job to try and pull something out of this," the actor said as per PEOPLE.

