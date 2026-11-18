Anne Hathaway has embraced motherhood once again! The Interstellar actor has reportedly welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The news comes after the actor was spotted enjoying a stroll in New York City with her newborn, marking her first public appearance since giving birth. While the couple has yet to share an official announcement, the sighting has already sparked excitement among fans.

Advertisement

Anne Hathaway spotted with newborn in New York

According to PEOPLE, Anne has given birth to her third child. Pictures shared by TMZ on social media showed the actor carrying her newborn in a baby carrier while walking along the streets of New York City. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star was seen wearing a long white coat paired with matching track pants, keeping her look comfortable.

The newborn was spotted wearing a pink bobble hat, leading to speculations that the couple may have welcomed a baby girl. However, the baby's gender remains unconfirmed, and neither Anne nor Adam has publicly revealed any details about their newest family member.

Anne and Adam are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor revealed that she and her husband knew their third baby's gender but had decided to keep it private. She said, "We know. We’re not saying. I always feel so rude saying that. I feel so bad. I’m definitely gonna disappear and take some time off."

Advertisement

Anne Hathaway's work front

On the professional front, Anne was most recently seen in Verity, a psychological thriller directed by Michael Showalter, alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. She was also a part of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey with Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland. She will next appear in Ron Howard's drama Alone at Dawn, which also stars Adam Driver and Betty Gilpin.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2027 Full Nominations List: Taylor Swift to Raye, Olivia Rodrigo, Here Are All The Artists Nominated