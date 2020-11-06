Anne Hathaway APOLOGIZES to the disabled community over The Witches controversy: I promise I’ll do better

After WB, Anne Hathaway recently issued an apology to the disabled community for the portrayal of witches in her film The Witches. Scroll down to read her full apology.

Anne Hathaway is issuing an apology for her character’s hands in HBO Max’s The Witches revival. If you don’t know, the witches appear in the new adaptation with three-fingered hands, similar to the limb abnormality ectrodactyly, otherwise known as “split hand.” However, the witches in Roald Dahl’s original book are described as having “claws instead of fingernails.” An illustration on the first edition cover also shows them having all five fingers.

“I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches,” Anne posted on Instagram. “Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the [Grand High Witch] when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.”

She continued, “I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down.” “If you aren’t already familiar, please check out the @Lucky_Fin_Project (video above) and the #NotAWitch hashtag to get a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference,” Anne added.

