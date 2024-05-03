Anne Hathaway Calls Madonna And Britney Spears Pop Queens, Reveals Her Ultimate Favorites

Actress Anne Hathaway is quite in the news these days, especially since her new film The Idea of You was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, where she stars as Solène. Despite only knowing about boy bands from what her teenage daughter tells her, a 40-year-old mom falls in love with the 24-year-old Harry Styles-esque lead singer of pop quintet August Moon, Hayes Campbell (played by Nicholas Galitzine).

Moreover, in real life, she is more like her on-screen persona, especially in this issue. “I don’t know that much about boy bands,” she admits to Billboard on the red carpet at her latest film’s New York premiere on Monday (April 29) when discussing boy bands. “I was trying to be diplomatic, but the truth is, I’m going totally blank right now.”

Anne Hathaway talks about her favorite pop stars

When it comes to naming pop queens, Hathaway has no trouble. "My favorite pop song is Like a Prayer by Madonna. I also really like Baby One More Time by Britney Spears. We are fortunate to be living in an incredible era for pop music. There are so many talented artists creating amazing music right now, and I also think Toxic by Britney Spears is particularly impressive." She added.

Hathaway further spoke about how legends like Madonna and Britney Spears have influenced her music choices and that she absolutely adores them. Watch Anne Hathaway speak to Billboard about her ultimate pop songs below.

Fittingly, August Moon’s frontman knows his stuff. “There’s a song that I used to perform in front of my parents and my sister,” Galitzine tells Billboard when asked what he thinks is the quintessential boy band anthem. “I think it was called ‘Incomplete’ by the Backstreet Boys. It’s so melodramatic, so I think that’s what makes it a perfect boy band song.”

The Idea of You is generating buzz since its trailer dropped

Based on Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same title, The Idea of You has been generating buzz since its trailer was released in March. The show's undeniable catchy story plots, similar to those of Harry Styles and One Direction, have highly contributed to its popularity, and netizens and fans are loving the steamier scenes between Hathaway and Galitzine. The buzz is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime for everyone to watch.

