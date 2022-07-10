Anne Hathaway channels Barbie in a pink outfit, Andrew Garfield makes an appearance at Valentino fashion show

Anne Hathaway, Ashley Park and Ariana DeBose were seen sporting hot pink outfits as they attended Valentino's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on Friday in Rome, Italy. At the event, Hathaway stole the show with her stunning look as the We Crashed star channelled Barbie while wearing an all-pink outfit by the iconic fashion brand.

Anne's outfit at the event consisted of a shimmery turtleneck minidress consisting of a peplum ruffle just. The actress wore the gorgeous dress along with a studded purse and chunky platform heels. Hathaway looked beyond stunning and even made fans wonder if she also should have been cast in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie that stars Margot Robbie in lead.

Check out photos from the event here:

Also seen at the event was Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose who also sported a hot pink outfit which was an off-the-shoulder floral dress. As for Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, the actress was seen wearing a pink long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline.

The Valentino fashion show also saw other stars in attendance including Kate Hudson, Andrew Garfield and Charles Melton. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star was seen seated in the front row for the couture show. He was also snapped with Nat Wolff during the show. The Paris Fashion Week has seen some of the biggest stars making an appearance. Last week, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West took the fashion week by storm as the SKIMS founder walked the runaway for Balenciaga alongside Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and others.

