Anne Hathaway expresses her thoughts on Devil Wears Prada reunion with Meryl Streep; reveals she 'would love that'

Anne Hathaway is one of the most diverse actresses in Hollywood. She rose to prominence after her very promising performance as Andrea in the iconic Devil Wears Prada. Hathaway gave us an iconic role and even more stunning outfits to take inspiration from. Let's not forget the legendary Meryl Streep; she was impeccable. Even after years, this duo remains a favorite, and fans would love to see them on screen one day again. And we would love to believe Hathway thought the same. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Anne Hathaway expressed her thoughts on a possible Devil Wears Prada reunion with Meryl Streep.

Anne Hathaway expresses her thoughts on a possible Devil Wears Prada reunion

Anne Hathaway wishes to collaborate with Meryl Streep again. At the premiere of her new film She Came to Me in New York City on Tuesday, the actress expressed her desire to work with her former The Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep, with whom she reunited last month on the big screen.

Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight, "Oh, my gosh, I would love that. I wish. I wish. I wish. She's quite busy."

During the screening, Anne Hathaway also discussed her attendance at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards last week, where she reunited with Meryl Streep after 17 years. On September 28, Hathaway was photographed beaming with Streep at the second-annual gala, where they were accompanied by a slew of other celebrities.

Anne Hathaway also discussed where her character Andrea would be now

Anne Hathaway also spoke about her Devil Wears Prada character, Andrea. And brace yourself, because Hathaway, who played aspiring journalist-turned-assistant Andy Sachs in the film, revealed what she thinks her character would be up to today just last year.

She told E! in 2022, "I believe Andy is in Paris, writing for a wonderful French women's magazine. I believe she is a staff writer and speaks French fluently. And I don't believe she's married, though she may have a child or two. I think she's fantastic."

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway is currently busy working on her upcoming project, Eileen, which is said to release in December this year.

