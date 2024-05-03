Anne Hathaway Joins TikTok; Shares Key Moments Of Her Career From Last 4 Years In Debut Video

Anne Hathaway is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Her skills as a performer shine through in every single film and series she appears in. The actress also does not shy away from making bold fashion statements, be it on the red carpet or at the Met Gala.

Hathaway's confidence sparkles through the screen when she gives interviews. She is one of the most likable personalities on the internet. Recently, the actress surprised many fans by joining TikTok.

What did Anne Hathaway share on her TikTok handle?

The Devil Wears Prada actress shared a video highlighting her accomplishments and stunning fashion looks from various events over the past four years.

In the video, she is seen smiling and jumping around in a white outfit. The text written in the video reads, "Since 2020 I've..."

She includes quick snippets of her achievements, starting with, "Made a movie in lockdown about lockdown," referring to her film Locked Down.

She shares a clip from The Witches, writing that she tapped into her Scorpio energy by becoming a witch. This is followed by a clip of her and her WeCrashed co-star Jared Leto posing during the premiere of their mini-series streaming on AppleTV+.

Anne Hathaway flaunts her fashion statements via her TikTok video

In the video, Hathaway also showcases her eye-catching fashion statements from previous events, including the Met Gala, where she wowed everyone with her looks.

She shares snippets of her outfits from the Cannes Film Festival, Rome Fashion Show, and Bulgari jewelry show in Italy. She is seen wearing high-end brand clothing that exudes the richness of her aura.

The video also features candid moments with paparazzi and her fans, as well as a viral clip of her dancing freely with her hair loose.

She includes a few clips of herself in an emotional state and a moment with her The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Hathaway also shared her meet-ups with celebrity trainer Monique Eastwood and Donatella Versace, as well as candid moments during her appearances on The Jimmy Fallon Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The TikTok video ends with Hathaway's SXSW attendance and the premiere of The Idea Of You. The final clip shows her saying that she "forgot to join TikTok" before looking directly at the camera.

