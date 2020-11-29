Anne Hathaway opens up about challenges she faced during the pandemic as a mother

  1. Home
Actress Anne Hathaway is also a mother, and the lockdown brought along a set of challenges for her.
Hathaway has sons Jonathan and Jack with husband Adam Shulman, and she opened up about motherhood during an interview with a magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Talking about her biggest challenge as a mother during lockdown, she said it was the "laundry". However, she went on to share how motherhood has provided her with "tonnes of opportunities".

"I'm always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone. As a mum, I've found tonnes of opportunities," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 

"There's obviously a learning curve -- you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you do feel like you're doing everything wrong, especially in the early days. But it's more than just a challenge," she added.

The actress also revealed what the coronavirus pandemic has taught her. She said that "the way we live and love is what we'll be remembered by".

