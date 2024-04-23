Anne Hathaway Reflects On Decline Of Rom-Com Offers In Her 30s Ahead Of The Idea Of You Release

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated rom-com, The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway is decoding why her fans haven't seen her play a romantic lead for the longest time after she delivered a string of hits in the genre, including Love & Other Drugs, One Day, Ella Enchanted, and more.

Hathaway, 41, is set to appear in Prime Video’s The Idea of You, which premieres on May 2. In the flick, the actress plays a single mom in her 40s who gets swept up in a romance with a 24-year-old boy bander, played by British breakout star Nicholas Galitzine.

In an April 20 press conference for the said film, Hathaway revealed that the movie was one of the only few opportunities in the genre that she was presented in recent years.

Here's what she said:

Hathaway reflects on why she ceased to receive rom-com offers

"I didn't notice that it was happening, but I had received a lot of romantic scripts in my 20s," Hathaway noted during the Saturday press conference for The Idea of You. "And then in my 30s, I was so focused on my family life and motherhood and trying to find whatever my path was going to be, being an actress while having this really rich personal life, and so I didn't notice [that] I hadn't been sent a romantic script in a really long time."

Her career didn't seem to go south, though, as Hathaway went on to star in and win an Oscar for Les Misérables and Interstellar. During that time, she also explored several comedies and indie films.

However, Hathaway admitted that it still affected her when she was tapped to play Soléne in her upcoming romance film. “When this found its way to me... a part of me did ask the question: But where have these stories gone? Why do they stop?”

For The Devil Wears Prada star, she truthfully accepted that making The Idea of You then became an incredibly personal task as it conveyed the things she had been considering. “Those questions — I saw the path to the answers to them in the script and in the story. I just thought, ‘Whoa, what an unbelievable meta-exploration all of this can be,'” she said

Producer Schulman added to the conversation, saying Anne Hathway was the only choice for the female lead role in the movie.

“I had Anne in mind from the very beginning of the development process — and it's the thing I always teach my young executives not to do, which is go and develop an entire project hoping you're going to get one actress because it never works,” she admitted, before adding, “Only in this particular case, she's the only person who read it. She was our first choice, and she said yes. And it was a dream come true that that actually happened.”

More on The Idea of You

The Idea of You, which is just a few days away from greeting romance film aficionados, is based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 book of the same moniker. Opposite Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine appears in the lead role, playing the lead vocalist of a fictional boy band, August Moon. The actor has been on a hot streak himself after starring in successful projects like Purple Heart, Red, White & Royal Blue, Mary & George, and more.

The Idea of You streams exclusively on Prime Video from May 2 onwards.

