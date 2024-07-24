Anne Hathaway Reportedly Demands High Paycheck for The Devil Wears Prada Sequel; Claim Reports

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada have been eagerly waiting for a sequel since its release in 2006. The original movie, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, became a huge hit and left a lasting impression on the audience. It’s no surprise that news of a sequel created a buzz among fans.

However, the sequel isn’t coming together smoothly. According to insiders, Anne Hathaway has kept a condition for returning. Hathaway, who played the lead role of Andy Sachs, has made it clear that she will reprise her role only if the financial terms meet her expectations. Let’s take a closer look at what Hathaway wants.

Why does Anne Hathaway expect a pay raise?

The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, was a game-changer for Anne Hathaway’s career. The film, which also starred Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, became a massive hit, grossing over $326 million worldwide. It earned Meryl Streep an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a Golden Globe win in the same category. For her role in the original film, Hathway was paid around $1 million.

Now, with her star power significantly risen, she commands salaries between $7 to $10 million per movie. Her recent big projects, like The Witches and Armageddon Time, show she’s still a top star in Hollywood. Because of her high status, it’s reasonable for Hathaway to ask for an eight-figure pay check for the DWP sequel.

The iconic role and its impact

According to a source from Life & Style, The Original Prada changed Anne’s life and redefined her career. In fact, Anne proved this year that she’s still one of the biggest names in the rom-com world with The Idea Of You. “But Anne has also been down the road with talks about a DWP sequel a couple of times now and she hasn’t enjoyed that process one bit,” added the source.

Disney is keen on reuniting Hathaway with her original co-stars, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt for the sequel. However, insiders reveal that Hathaway might be the hold-out. She holds The Devil Wears Prada franchise to a high standard and expects proper compensation. Also, Hathaway is the only true romantic comedy specialist in the cast.

The plot of the sequel

The sequel is expected to explore the lives of Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, and her former assistant, Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt. Their career paths will cross again. Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, is also expected to be a significant part of the plot. Sources claim that Hathaway wants more than just an extended cameo.

The Devil Wears Prada remains a beloved film, known for its sharp, comedic drama and memorable performances. The film’s legacy continues to influence pop culture.

Cast and crew reunions

Producer Wendy Finerman and original director David Frankel are returning for the sequel. Aline Brosh McKenna is also returning as a screenwriter.

While the DWP sequel is reportedly in the works, its confirmation remains pending, and whether Hataway will reprise her role is still uncertain. Emily Blunt has also been cautious, suggesting that sometimes it's best to preserve the magic of the original film. The outcome will depend on negotiations completely. If all aligns, then the audience can look forward to a glamorous sequel.

