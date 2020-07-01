Anne Hathaway reveals how Christopher Nolan helped her to perfect Catwoman's role in The Dark Knight Rises

Anne Hathaway appeared on Variety's Actors on Actors show, wherein she revealed that the Tenet director Christopher Nolan told her to be very strong, and that her appearance would not change anything in the way she would play the character of Catwoman.

The Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway revealed how director Christopher Nolan's advice helped her in perfecting her role as the Catwoman in the film, The Dark Knight Rises. The 2012 film, The Dark Knight Rises had the stunning diva Anne Hathaway essaying the role of Selina Kyle. The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway appeared on Variety's Actors on Actors show, wherein she revealed that the Tenet director Christopher Nolan told her to be very strong, and that her appearance would not change anything in the way she would play the character of Catwoman.

The actress further goes on to say that the director wanted her to be very confident in her skin when it comes to essaying the challenging role of Selina Kyle. Anne Hathaway also goes on to add that she had been training for 12 weeks for an action sequence which would be shot for four days. The director reportedly told, the Love and Other Drugs actress Anne Hathaway that she must do as many stunt shots as possible, and not be like other actors who get tired within two days of shooting the stunt scenes.

This revelation by the actress has left the fans and followers of the actress very impressed, as she took the director's advice seriously and worked on the same. Director Christopher Nolan is now looking forward to his film Tenet. This film will feature, Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki along with Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia.

