Anne Hathaway REVEALS Interstellar director Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on sets for THIS reason

Anne Hathaway, who worked with Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Interstellar (2014), revealed that the filmmaker does not allow chairs on his film sets. The actress joined her Les Miserables co-star Hugh Jackman for Variety’s Actors on Actor and during their conversation spoke about the director. The subject came up when Jackman revealed that Darren Aronofsky and Denis Villeneuve, two directors he has worked with in the past, do not allow cell phones on sets.

Hathaway corrected the actor and said Nolan doesn't allow phones either. Jackman worked with Nolan in 2006 thriller The Prestige. The 37-year-old actress then revealed that the filmmaker also does not allow chairs on his sets. The actress said Nolan believes that if people are sitting on chairs, they are not working. “Chris also doesn’t allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working,” Hathaway shared.

She mentioned that considering the filmmaker creates remarkable movies, the chair ban proves how efficient he is as a creator. “It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing,” she added. She further mentioned that she is “nerd” and loves seeking out the “best directors I can and then just watching them.” She said the director is a source of inspiration in her life. Nolan’s other movie credits include, The Dark Knight, Inception, Dunkirk, Tenet and Insomnia.

