Anne Hathaway Revisits Iconic Moment From THIS Classic Role As She Endorses Kamala Harris And Urges America To Vote

Anne Hathaway has been busy reviving her iconic 2000s classic roles, whether through sequels or at fundraiser events, bringing back the nostalgia for her fans. Recently, the Princess of Genovia officially endorsed presidential candidate Kamala Harris at an event held in New York City. Hathaway made her political stance clear, urging all of America to vote and emphasizing the importance of participating in the democratic process.

At the event, she thrilled the crowd by singing Queen’s legendary hit Somebody to Love, a song her character in Ella Enchanted famously performs, making it one of the most memorable scenes in the movie. In the 2004 film, Hathaway’s character, Ella, is cursed with a spell that forces her to obey every command.

In the movie, Ella is ordered to sing the same song to a group of trolls in a standout moment. However, this time it was Hathaway herself who chose to perform the song—on her own terms—while endorsing Kamala Harris.

Before starting her performance, Hathaway took a moment to encourage the audience to vote in the upcoming elections. She stressed that it’s crucial to vote, even if you don’t feel passionately about any particular candidate. She encouraged everyone to take responsibility for their vote, saying, “Maybe the ‘somebody’ you love is you. You’ve got to vote for yourself, America.”

Watch Anne perform her iconic Ella Enchanted number in this fan-captured clip below:

Hathaway also acknowledged the power of emotions during an election season. In the charged atmosphere of an impending election, she emphasized the importance of recognizing people’s emotions. “Especially in an election like this, when passions are understandably intense—because the stakes couldn’t be higher—it’s still really important to remember that you have to meet people where they are,” she said.

This is not Hathaway’s first time trying to get people to vote. Time and again, either via videos, interviews, or Instagram posts, she has continued urging her fans and followers to vote during their country's elections.

In one of her interviews, where she showed what was in her bag, she asked the audience if they were registered to vote. She also shared an ASMR video reminding everyone that the election was merely 20 days away.

Though there's no news of an Ella Enchanted sequel, a few days ago Anne Hathaway confirmed that she would be coming back to The Princess Diaries franchise. Earlier this month, she declared she would act in and will produce a second sequel to the Princess Diaries titled The Princess Diaries 3 to be helmed by Joy Ride director Adele Lim.

