Anne Hathaway’s The Witches faces criticism from the disabled community; WB ‘regret any offence caused’

Anne Hathaway starrer The Witches recently came under fire from the disabled community for their portrayal of witches in the film. WB recently issued an apology in response, scroll down to see what the studio said.

Warner Bros. is apologizing to the disability community over the depiction of characters in its new movie, The Witches. The studio issued an apology in a statement via CNN: "We the filmmakers and Warner Bros. Pictures are deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in The Witches could upset people with disabilities, and regret any offence caused."

The statement continued: "In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book. It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them. This film is about the power of kindness and friendship. It is our hope that families and children can enjoy the film and embrace this empowering, love-filled theme."

You can watch the trailer of the film below:

For the unversed, The Robert Zemeckis-directed, Anne Hathaway-starring film sparked outrage from the disabled community, including British Paralympic swimmer Amy Marren, for its depiction of the witches. “Warner Bros, was there much thought given as to how this representation of limb differences would affect the limb difference community?” she wrote on Twitter.

The witches appear in the new adaptation with three-fingered hands, similar to the limb abnormality ectrodactyly, otherwise known as “split hand.” However, the witches in Roald Dahl’s original book are described as having “claws instead of fingernails.” An illustration on the first edition cover also shows them having all five fingers.

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway reveals how Christopher Nolan helped her to perfect Catwoman's role in The Dark Knight Rises

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×