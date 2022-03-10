Anne Hathaway sends love to fellow Catwoman Zoe Kravitz; Says she is 'looking forward' to watch The Batman

The Batman finally hit the screens last week and the film has managed to receive positive reviews from critics as well as audiences. While Robert Pattinson won praises for his performance as the caped crusader, Zoe Kravitz has also been receiving love for her portrayal of Selina Kyle/Catwoman including from her fellow Catwoman Anne Hathaway.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway spoke about being excited to watch Kravitz play Catwoman after she played the character nearly 10 years ago in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Rises. Sending her love for Kravitz, the actress said, "So, I have been doing this [WeCrashed], so I haven’t been able to go to see it yet. I have a friend who saw it this weekend and said not only is she phenomenal in it but how much fun it was to be in a packed movie theater and realizing that people are coming back to movies and how great it was to celebrate that", via Entertainment Tonight.

She further added, "I am so happy for her. I haven’t had a chance to see it yet, but I look forward to that."

Previously the role of Catwoman was also portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer in Tim Burton's Batman Returns. As for The Batman, the film also starred Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The Matt Reeves directorial is also slated for its streaming release on HBO Max in April following its theatrical release this month.

ALSO READ: The Batman: Robert Pattinson explains why his caped crusader is not a playboy unlike his predecessors