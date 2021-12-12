Anne Hathaway sends love to 'friend' Jeremy Strong amid debate over the Succession star's acting method

Succession star Jeremy Strong has been in the news ever since his New Yorker profile released which threw light on his extreme methods and is being widely debated over online. After Jessica Chastain who worked with Strong in Molly's Game defended him by calling him "very inspiring & passionate about his work", another co-star of Strong has spoken up and it's Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway who worked with Jeremy on 2019 film Serenity and is also a part of an upcoming project, James Gray-directed drama Armageddon Time with him shared a special note appreciating his talent on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the actor from his Emmy win for Best Actor in a drama series for Succession last year, Anne wrote, "As the week ends, I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong who I’m lucky enough to have worked with twice and who I am proud to consider a friend."

She further added, "I deeply value his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity. He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged and committed on set, as well as a passionate, open person in life. I find all of these things inspiring."

Recently, director Aaron Sorkin who has also worked with Strong on The Trial of the Chicago 7 slammed the New Yorker profile about Jeremy that was released last week in an open letter. In the letter that was shared by Chastain on her own Twitter feed since the director is not on social media stated that the published profile showed a "distorted picture" of Jeremy's acting process.

