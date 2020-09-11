  1. Home
Anne Hathaway's next romantic comedy Lockdown to be about quarantine amidst COVID 19

Anne Hathaway has bagged not one but two projects amidst quarantine, and her next one is a rom-com heist which is set in coronavirus-fueled lockdown. Scroll down for details.
Anne Hathaway has bagged a new project amidst quarantine! The 37-year-old actress has signed on to star in the upcoming rom-com, heist movie titled Lockdown. “The genre-bender will take place literally during the coronavirus-fueled lockdown, and will start filming literally during the coronavirus-fueled lockdown (the end of September, unless we all start getting much luckier),” Collider reports. 

 

Doug Liman will be directing the movie, with Steven Knight writing the script. This isn't the only project Anne has in her kitty, the Princess Diaries star is also set to star in a movie with some fellow A-listers like Cate Blanchett and Robert De Niro. 

 

The film is described as a “big-hearted coming-of-age story.” In June, Deadline reported that the three actors will join Oscar Isaac and Donald Sutherland in James Gray‘s followup movie to Ad Astra, called Armageddon Time.

 

The movie is described as “a big-hearted coming-of-age story that explores friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of an America poised to elect Ronald Reagan as president.”

 

