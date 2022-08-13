Anne Heche car crash house owner opens up about 'recovering' in 'traumatic times'

The woman who lost her house in the aftermath of Anne Heche's disastrous car crash is opening up about trying to heal after the incident. On Thursday, Lynne Mishele took to Instagram to address the situation, give an update on her health and thank everyone for their support as scores of people on the internet came forward to help the lady after the publicized crash.

In the video, Mishele shared, "I'm still recovering and trying to figure out up from down but I did want to send a huge, huge thank you to everybody from all over the world, for the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the past week." She continued, "It's obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing ... eventually I'll try to get back to everybody and try to read everybody's comment."

She went on add, "Thank you everybody from the bottom of my heart. It's really, truly overwhelming. You guys really have impacted my life in a really profound way so thank you so much to everybody and I will keep you updated." In the clip, Mishele showed her two dogs who were not harmed in the crash though she did mention that her tortoise was displayed at the time of the accident and is being taken care of elsewhere. She then added, "They wanna say thank you so much for cheering them on." She also added parting ways, "My tortoise Marley says 'hi' from the valley."

Since the crash, Anne Heche has been announced brain dead and is being supported by a life support machine.

