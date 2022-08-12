Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' due to severe brain injury caused by car crash, says rep

Anne Heche who has been hospitalised since a week after she crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angeles is reportedly in a critical condition. According to People, the actress' rep revealed that she has suffered a catastrophic brain injury following the accident and that her survival may be difficult due to the same.

Heche's rep informed People about her current condition and said, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive." The rep further also informed about Anne's plans for organ donation and said, "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

In the statement, the actress's rep on behalf of Heche's family also thanked everyone for their support. They also addressed a special thank you to the medical team attending to her at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. The statement also spoke about Anne's legacy adding that she believed in spreading kindness and joy and that was her life's work.

Ever since the news of her car accident was announced last week, there has been outpouring support from her fans as well as her colleagues and friends from the industry. Alec Baldwin, James Tupper were among the ones to send their love and prayers to the actress after her hospitalisation. Also, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared an Instagram story saying her thoughts are with Heche's family amid the difficult time.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres sends well wishes to ex Anne Heche amid her car crash and hospitalisation