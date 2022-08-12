Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine not alcohol during the car crash; Reports

*Trigger Warning*

Anne Heche's fiery car crash led to her hospitalisation and it has now been revealed that the actress has suffered from a catastrophic brain injury following the same. According to TMZ, Los Angeles Police Department revealed that Heche had drugs in her system at the time of the crash and wasn't under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

As reported by TMZ, sources informed that the Los Angeles Police department tested the blood they drew after Anne was admitted to the hospital, and in addition to cocaine, they also found fentanyl. Heche crashed her car into two Mar Vista neighbourhood residences during the accident. , LAPD spokesperson Officer Annie Hernandez also told the LA Times that while the blood test showed narcotics in Heche’s system, the department is yet to perform further testing to check if those blood panels were affected by the medications given to her during hospitalisation.

While it was previously reported that the actress is in a coma, a new statement has also been issued by her family regarding her condition. In a statement shared by People, Heche's family revealed via her rep that the chances of Heche's survival seem dire.

The statement shared by Heche's family also opened up about her wishes for organ donation and revealed that she has been kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Following the accident, it was revealed by the doctors that the collision had caused a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.

