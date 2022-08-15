Anne Heche's police investigation ceases after the actress was pronounced brain dead

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a statement to Page Six that they will no longer move forward with the investigation of the fiery car crash that led to Anne Heche's tragic demise. Previously, on Friday, it was confirmed that the actress had been declared brain dead and was only being kept on life support due to her wish to donate her organs upon passing.

In the statement, LAPD clarified, "As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case. Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case." They further explained, "When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration." Previously it was reported that the case had escalated into a felony DUI after a woman came forward alleging injuries from Heche's crash into her home.

However, it was later clarified by the Police that the investigation had only been considered a “preliminary” felony and was pending further toxicology results. After the results came in, it was revealed that Heche tested positive for cocaine in her system. Soon after a rep for the actress announced that Heche is “not expected to survive” as she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury.” Following the update, Heche never gained consciousness and was later pronounced brain dead. Her reps issued a statement which read, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

ALSO READ Anne Heche's ex-husband Coley Laffoon shares emotional tribute for late actress: She was brave and fearless