Anne Heche's son Homer speaks out on his mother's passing: I am left with a deep, wordless sadness

Anne Heche passed away at the age of 53 on August 12 following her car crash accident. Following her crash on August 5 when she rammed her blue Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, the actress never regained her consciousness as reported by her reps. After slipping into a coma, Heche was kept on life support for a while and declared dead on Friday.

Several celebrities from Hollywood took to social media to mourn the loss of the Donnie Brasco star as they paid heartfelt tributes to her. In a statement to E!, her oldest son Homer also broke his silence as he spoke about the passing of his mother. He said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Homer also thanked fans and friends for all the support they received in the past week following Heche's hospitalisation and added, "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer", via E!

Previously, Heche's ex-husband Coleman Laffoon also posted an emotional message for his late ex-wife on Instagram as he shared a video message where she said that he always loved and will continue to. The late actress was a mother to two sons, Homer and Atlas whom she shared with former partners Coley Lafferty and James Tupper.

ALSO READ: Anne Heche pronounced brain dead, kept on life support for organ donation; Report