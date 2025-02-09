Annie Awards 2025: The Wild Robot and Arcane Win Big at This Year's Event; See the Complete Winners List Here

Annie Awards were hosted on February 8, Saturday, where The Wild Robot and Arcane went on to bag the maximum prizes of the event.

The latter was nominated in seven categories at the ceremony, and much to the surprise of the audience and the makers, the video-game based series won in all the categories.

Joining the winning clan, Flow came in to win two awards for the night. These were the only three titles to take home multiple Annies in one night.

Scroll down to read the complete list of winners.

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Chris Sanders

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

BEST FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT

Flow

Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Despicable Me 4

Illumination

Habib Louati

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: Killing is a Cycle

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Joséphine Meis

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: They Slug Horses, Don’t They?

20th Television Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level

Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Advertisement

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

The Tiny Chef Show

Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Dream Productions

Episode: A Night to Remember

Pixar Animation Studios

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Dream Productions Episode: Out of Body

Pixar Animation Studios

Paula Pell (Character: Paula)

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Flow

Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Orion and the Dark

Special Production

DreamWorks Animation

Charlie Kaufman

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: Pretend Like It’s the First Time

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Fabio Lignini

Advertisement

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episodes: Killing Is A Cycle, Heavy Is the Crown, Finally Got the Name Right, The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, The Dirt Under Your Nails, Pretend Like It’s the First Time, Blisters and Bedrock

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Tom Gouill

BEST FX – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

Production Company: A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio

Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Production Company: 20th Century Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Neva

Nomada Studio

Nomada Studio Animation Team

Advertisement

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Genevieve Tsai

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: The Molecular Level

Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions

Jose Lopez

BEST SPONSORED

Fuzzy Feelings

Passion Pictures Hungry Man

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Orion and the Dark

DreamWorks Animation

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

The Wild Robot

DreamWorks Animation

Kris Bowers

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Arcane

Episode: The Dirt Under Your Nails

A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Wander to Wonder

Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo

BEST STUDENT FILM

Adiós

Student Director: José Prats

Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti

School: National Film and Television School

The Winsor McCay Awards

Aaron Blaise

Eunice Macaulay

Normand Roger

June Foray Award

Women in Animation

Ub Iwerks Award

Alberto Menache

Special Achievement Award

Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films