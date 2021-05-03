Annie Murphy TEASES a Schitt's Creek movie; Reveals she's 'bribing' Dan Levy to work on it

Annie Murphy is hopeful for a Schitt's Creek movie in future and has found a unique way to convince Dan Levy for it.

After the massive success of Schitt's Creek that ran for six seasons, fans of the show are still not ready to let it go, and looks like it's the same for one of the lead cast members as well. Actress Annie Murphy, who essayed Alexis Rose on the show, still misses her Schitt's Creek family and has now revealed that she would certainly be game for a possible movie based on the show.

In her recent interview with US Weekly, Murphy stated that she is already pushing Dan Levy, who wrote and starred in the show to work on a script for a movie. Murphy revealed a unique way that she's trying to convince Levy saying, "I’ve been sending Dan USD 5 a day in the mail as a bribe.” She later also confirmed that she hasn't heard anything official so far about the movie.

Talking about where she could see the show's lead characters headed if a movie was made, Murphy said she would love to see David (Dan Levy) and Patrick's (Noah Reid) characters adopting a kid. Speaking about why she is thrilled with the idea of a Schitt's Creek movie, she said, "I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper."

Schitt's Creek starring Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, and Catherine O'Hara in lead roles aired on CBC Television from 2015 to 2020. The show followed the Rose family going bankrupt overnight and having to move to a small town motel.

