Annie Wersching, 24 and The Last of Us video game actor dies at 45
Annie Wersching passed away on January 29, after battling cancer. Her breakthrough role was in the television show 24, where she played FBI agent Renee Walker.
Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in 24 and The Last of Us video game, passed away early Sunday morning, January 29, after battling cancer, her publicist told CNN. The actress was 45 years old.
Annie Wersching’s death: People send in tributes and condolences
Wersching’s husband Stephen Full released an emotional statement to the publication after her unfortunate demise. It read, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”
Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the new series on HBO Max which is based on the video game The Last of Us also took to his social media space to express his grief and condolences. His tweet read, “Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”
Annie Wersching roles in television
Wersching is best remembered for playing the role of FBI agent Renee Walker in the television series 24. The 2008 hit show featured Annie Wersching alongside Kiefer Sutherland throughout the seventh and eight seasons. In 2007, she appeared as Amelia Joffe in the popular ABC soap General Hospital. She was also the voice for Tess in the video game The Last of Us.
Annie has a few other notable credits in the world of television to her name. The actress played the love interest of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in the 2014 series Bosch on Prime Video. Moreover, she had a recurring role as the villainous vampire Lily Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries.
As per IMDb, Wersching’s last professional stint was as Borg Queen in the 2022 show Star Trek Picard, that airs on Paramount+.
