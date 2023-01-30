Annie Wersching, 24 and The Last of Us video game actor dies at 45

Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in 24 and The Last of Us video game, passed away early Sunday morning, January 29, after battling cancer, her publicist told CNN. The actress was 45 years old.

Wersching’s husband Stephen Full released an emotional statement to the publication after her unfortunate demise. It read, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the new series on HBO Max which is based on the video game The Last of Us also took to his social media space to express his grief and condolences. His tweet read, “Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”