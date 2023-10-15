'Annoying capability of doing everything very well': Revisit when Zendaya complimented Tom Holland; said she thought they 'were gonna keep it chill...'

In 2021, the dynamic duo of Hollywood, Tom Holland and Zendaya, found themselves in the hot seat on LADbible TV. The occasion? A light-hearted debate on some of the internet's most contentious topics. From the polarizing pineapple pizza debate to the classic American Football vs. Soccer dispute, the pair shared their opinions and left us in splits and awe of their chemistry.

Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, it was one question that truly stood out. The hosts dropped the bombshell: "Is Tom Holland the best Spider-Man?" Both stars, who were seemingly having a ball during this playful debate, initially responded in a manner that was as humorous as it was diplomatic. They echoed in unison, "I'm not getting into trouble."

Zendaya's heartfelt praise

However, what unfolded next left everyone in awe. When asked about the qualities that make Tom Holland an exceptional Spider-Man, Zendaya's answer was nothing short of heartwarming.

Zendaya shared, "There's a lot of great things that make you Spider-Man, Tom. I think one of them is how you fully embrace the role. It's truly special to see how you love being Spider-Man, how you embody the character, especially when you step into that iconic suit. The way you interact with kids, your accent, it's all really special. And his annoying capability of doing everything well.” Her genuine admiration not only gave fans a glimpse into the actor behind the Spider-Man mask but also showcased the camaraderie between the two stars.

A Playful Exchange and a Rainy Twist

As the debate continued, Zendaya tried to lighten the mood by saying, "He told me that we were just gonna keep it chill, and then there was rain." Tom added, "The rain came in quite later," with a playful chuckle. Zendaya concluded, "I think we were working together, but it's whatever."

As we revisit this amusing interview, it's evident that Tom Holland and Zendaya's off-screen chemistry is just as engaging as their on-screen personas. Their playful exchange and genuine camaraderie continue to endear them to fans worldwide. While the world debates who the best Spider-Man is, one thing is for sure: their friendship and mutual respect are truly special.

