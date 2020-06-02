Anonymous group reveals SHOCKING details of Princess Diana's death; adds fuel to conspiracy theories

The tweet by Anonymous suggested that Princess Diana's death was allegedly a far bigger conspiracy by the Royal Family to which she belonged.

The Hacker group called Anonymous is back after three years of no activity. The group's Twitter account released some shocking details of Princess Diana's death that will send a chill down your spine. The tweet by Anonymous suggested that Princess Diana's death was allegedly a far bigger conspiracy by the Royal Family to which she belonged. The hacktivist group strongly hint that the Royal Family had to cover their secrets and in order to do that, they allegedly planned to eliminate Princess Diana and silence her permanently. The Anonymous group which returned after three long years further add fuel to fire of the conspiracy theories that surround the fatal accident that killed Princess Diana on August 31, 1997.

In the year, 1996, Princess Diana had reportedly divorced Prince Charles. But, before ending ties with the Royal Family, Princess Diana had recorded damaging evidence of human trafficking links to the Royal Family. As per Anonymous, Princess Diana had tape-recorded a testimony of a victim who was allegedly raped in the Royal Palace. Not just this, Diana was also working towards, getting more testimonies of victims, and generate evidence of the crimes. But, even before Diana could do that, she passed away in a car accident. Anonymous reveals how it wasn't an accident but an alleged murder of Diana who was fondly called England's Rose by her followers.

Check out the tweet by Anonymous:

Around the time of her death, Diana was visiting hospitals and care homes Jimmy Savile was preying on at all hours of the night, consoled Elm Guest House victims, and recorded palace rape victim testimony. Receipt: https://t.co/hSHAPGB8lv https://t.co/yz3ZqIDoLJ — Anonymous (YourAnonCentral) May 31, 2020

These revelations by the hacker group have sent shock waves among those who fondly remember Princess Diana, for the kind soul that she was. Many Twitter users claimed how that always had their doubts about Princess Diana's sudden and unfortunate death. What has shocked the people more is the involvement of the Royal family in Princess Diana's death, and how it was a big conspiracy and the car accident was a part of the cover-up.

