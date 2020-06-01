Anonymous links US President Donald Trump, Naomi Campbell & more to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Anonymous is back again as they reportedly hacked into the Minneapolis Police Department website after the death of African American, George Floyd, due to police violence. The hackers' group also leaked fresh documents linking Donald Trump and Naomi Campbell to sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Anonymous is back again and they're out to be the voice for the voiceless in a big way. For the unversed, Anonymous are a group of unidentified hackers, who were on the down-low for a few years and have now resurfaced amidst the death of African American, George Floyd, due to police violence. In a viral video shared on their official Facebook page, the silhouette of the person in a black hoodie and Guy Fawkes mask (from V for Vendetta) is seen talking about police brutality, with special mention to ex-officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, Derek Chauvin, who was responsible for George's death.

"Greetings citizens of the United States, this is a message from Anonymous, to the Minneapolis Police Department. Police brutality and murder is a widespread problem in the United States, which has undoubtedly infected nearly every jurisdiction in the country, but, the Minneapolis police department is among the worst, and has a horrible track record of violence and corruption. This week’s brutal killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is merely the tip of the iceberg, in a long list of high-profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state. In fact, in the past two decades, 193 people have been killed by police in Minnesota," Anonymous informed in the video message.

Anonymous then went on to name the cases that have surfaced in the recent past along with video footages of the same. Then they spoke in detail about George's case and how there was more than meets the eyes. They stated how the police also need to be held responsible for their actions. "These officers must face criminal charges, and officer Chauvin especially should face murder charges. Unfortunately, we do not trust your corrupt organisation to carry out justice, so we will be exposing your many crimes to the world, We are Legion! Expect us," Anonymous concluded.

Anonymous is said to have hacked into the Minneapolis Police Department website as visitors on the site were asked to submit captchas, to prove that they aren't bots.

But, that's not all! Anonymous also provided fresh documents linking high-profile celebrities to sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, in regards to his sex trafficking and child rape racket. The names include US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson amongst others. Moreover, over time, Trump has reiterated that he barely knew Epstein, even though there are several videos and photos of the duo together.

Epstein's mysterious death inside the prison cell is also said to be linked to Trump, as revealed by Anonymous. How true it really is, we'll have to wait and watch everything unfold!

In what is most definitely a cryptic response to Anonymous' claims, Trump tweeted, "FAKE NEWS!"

Check out Donald Trump's tweet below:

FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

