In 2004, the film Mean Girls made a significant impact on the comedy-drama genre with its sharp and engaging screenplay. The movie expertly captured the cutthroat atmosphere of high school, exploring friendships, social hierarchies, and the effects of rumors and gossip. Themes like the pressure to fit in and the consequences of not conforming to societal expectations were also tackled. At the time, the film was a major hit, earning a global box office total of $130.1 million.

Fast forward 20 years, and sources revealed to PEOPLE that both Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, who portrayed Cady Heron and Regina George, respectively, in the original Mean Girls, were reportedly open to the idea of making a sequel to the 2004 teen comedy. The original film was written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters. This news is exciting for fans, as it suggests the possibility of revisiting the iconic characters and their dynamics in a new light.

Mean Girls stars open to a sequel 20 years later

Believe it or not, the cult classic teen comedy Mean Girls is two decades old! Directed by Tina Fey, this cult classic became a cultural phenomenon, starring Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Rachel McAdams as Regina George. The success of the film spawned a sequel, a Broadway musical, and even a recent reboot.

Lindsay Lohan, who is now 37, is reportedly enthusiastic about the idea of a new "Mean Girls" movie. According to People magazine, she has a strong bond with her former co-stars, including Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, and she believes that a sequel would be well-received by the fans. "Another film would be great for her and for audiences who loved the original," the source shared.

Meanwhile, Rachel McAdams, 45, is also open to the idea of a Mean Girls sequel. Although she didn't participate in a recent reunion with Lohan, Seyfried, and Chabert for a Walmart advertisement, she's interested in returning if the project makes sense.

The source mentioned that McAdams is busy with other commitments, but she's on good terms with her former castmates and would consider joining a sequel. "She is super busy, but likes her former cast members and would be interested in talking about a sequel if it becomes a reality," the source added.

McAdams previously addressed her absence from the reunion. In December, she told Variety, “I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag.”

Despite this, she made it clear that she's always interested in a Mean Girls reunion and would love to work with her former co-stars again.

With both Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams showing interest in a new Mean Girls project, fans have a lot to look forward to. Whether it's a sequel or another kind of reunion, the prospect of seeing the Plastics back together is enough to get everyone talking.

Lindsay Lohan wanted to play Rachel McAdams’ role in Mean Girls

Mean Girls is a cult classic, and it's hard to imagine anyone other than Lindsay Lohan as the sweet-natured Cady Heron and Rachel McAdams as the queen bee Regina George. But according to Lohan herself, the casting almost went in a completely different direction.

In an interview, Lohan disclosed that she had auditioned for Regina George, the character ultimately played by Rachel McAdams. Despite her strong preference for the role of Regina, she was compelled by the film's producers to take on the role of Cady Heron.

On the surface, Cady and Regina seem like polar opposites. However, a closer look reveals some common traits between them. During an interview with Vogue, Lohan admitted that she had wanted to play Regina because she had just finished filming Freaky Friday, where she played a rebellious teenager. She was seeking a different role, one where she could portray a "pretty, normal girl," and Regina fit that description.

“The story behind me playing Cady in Mean Girls is actually really unknown by a lot of people. I wanted to play Regina because I’d just come off of Freaky Friday and I really wanted to play a pretty, normal girl now and I wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again.”

However, director Mark Waters and screenwriter Tina Fey insisted that Lohan would be perfect for the part. They believed she could capture the essence of Cady—a likable and relatable character—better than anyone else.

