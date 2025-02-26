Another Simple Favor TRAILER: Blake Lively Returns As Emily Nelson Alongside Anna Kendrick to Weave New Web of Mystery in Sequel

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have reunited for the sequel to their hit 2018 film, A Simple Favor. The first trailer of Another Simple Favour has been dropped by Amazon Studios and gave a glimpse into the characters’ lives after a leap of 9 years.

The preview consists of grand scenic views, a wedding, and deadly secrets that eventually come to the surface, bringing twists into the storyline.

Anna Kendrick and Lively have reprised the roles of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively. The trailer of the sequel opens with Smothers reading her book, A Faceless Blonde, and amid the session, she learns about the return of her former best friend, Emily Nelson.

While it was unlikely for the duo to meet after the past incidents, Stephanie wonders if the latter conducted a prison break to get out of it. Meanwhile, the preview cuts to the scenes of an extravagant wedding, where Emily is set to tie the knot and invites Smothers to the ceremony.

When Stephanie questions Nelson’s intentions, she quips, “Do you think I invited you to get revenge? For stealing my life and taking my kid away from me.”

Previously, during their bookstore meeting, Lively’s character also dropped a hint about her plan by saying, “If I do try to murder you, it’ll make an amazing sequel.”

Paul Feige directed the movie who also released the first film of the franchise. As for the cast members, Lively and Kendrick are joined by Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, Kelly McCormack, and Aparna Nancherla. For the newcomers, Elizabeth Perkins and Allison Janney, have joined the team.

Another Simple Favor will premiere at the SXSW and later will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 1.