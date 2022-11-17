Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan split after 10 years of dating, latter confirms her single status

In her recent interview with E!, Komsyshan opened up about her new relationship status after her split from her high school sweetheart and said, "I think it's fun." While attending an event for at the Brooklyn Museum, during her interaction with E! News, Violetta also gave some advice to single women and added, "Focus on your work and your passions. I'm 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that—on yourself."

Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan have split after nearly ten years of dating. The professional ballerina confirmed her breakup from the actor during a recent interview after she described herself as being "single." The former couple's split comes nearly a year after the duo made their last red-carpet appearance together.

Ansel and Violetta's relationship

The duo started dating in 2012 after meeting at NYC’s LaGuardia High School. In 2017 while speaking to Cosmopolitan, Komyshan had spoken about her first reaction after seeing Elgort and said, "[One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, 'Oh, my God, that guy’s so hot,' and she’s like, 'Oh, that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.'"

The couple had their share of ups and downs as they got together and even called it quits after two years when Ansel's Hollywood career had just begun to take off. Although they got back together and Ansel spoke about the same in 2015 saying, "I was doing OK, but I knew something was missing, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s love.'"

Ansel's assault allegations

In 2020, the West Side Story actor was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl six years earlier. Elgort denied the allegations in a social media post shared via Instagram in June 2020. He wrote, "I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behaviour when I disappeared."