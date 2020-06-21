Ansel Elgort denies sexual assault allegations & confesses handled break up badly; Read the full statement

Ansel Elgort was accused of sexual assault earlier this week. The Fault in Our Stars actor has denied the allegations.

Ansel Elgort made the headlines when a girl named Gabby accused The Fault In Our Stars actor of sexual assault. The girl claimed the Baby Driver star of assaulting her when she was 17. Ansel broke his silence over the incident to deny the allegations against him. The actor took to Instagram and clarified his stand. Ansel said he was in a "consensual relationship" with the woman. "Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship,” he said.

He added that while the allegations are wrong, he did not handle their break up well. The star, who was 20 at the time, ghosted her and he admitted the act was "unacceptable behavior." His statement reads, "I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone," Ansel wrote.

Gabby claimed, "It was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.’” Addressing these statements, Ansel said, "What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well."

“I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared," Ansel said. "As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy," he concluded his statement.

Gabby's account has been deleted since the post. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl

Share your comment ×