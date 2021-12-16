Ansel Elgort shares shirtless photos of his West Side Story co star Mike Faist; Calls him '2 sexy'

West Side Story star Ansel Elgort has recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos of his co-star Mike Faist who plays the role of Riff alongside his Tony. Taking to Instagram, Elgort has posted a series of shirtless photos of Faist and called him "2 sexy" in the long caption!

Poking fun at Faist for not having an account of Instagram, Elgort penned, "Mike Faist is 2 sexy, I mean COOL for Instagram sooo, the only way you’re gonna see him is as Riff in #westsidestory !" The pictures that have been posted by Elgort has Faist smiling while posing without a shirt! It seems like Faist was getting ready for his character in the West Side Story when Elgort took the photos on set.

Take a look at the photos here:

"Only in theatres...or on my Instagram I guess @ansel...Go see #westsidestory this week and start a petition for Mike 2 start Instagram," Elgort wrote in the caption. Fans on the comments section have been going gaga over the snaps! "This really is the riff content we all need," one fan penned while another fan called the pictures "absolutely perfect."

"Petition to get Mikey the movie man on the gram starts TONIGHT," a fan wrote. Another fan lauded the "bromance" between Elgort and Faist as they called it "a real love story."

West Side Story has been released in theatres on December 10. What are your thoughts about the movie, and the Ansel-Mike bromance? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

