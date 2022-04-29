Ant Anstead accuses Christina Haack of being a 'bad mom', requests full custody of son

Ant Anstead is attempting to amend the terms of his joint parenting arrangement with his ex-wife Christina Haack. The Celebrity IOU Joyride presenter filed for full custody of the couple's 2-year-old son Hudson London on Thursday.

Anstead, 43, and the Christina on the Coast actress, 38, married in a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California, in December 2018. They had their kid in September 2019, but Haack announced the couple's breakup in an Instagram message a year later. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.

However, as per Page Six, In court filings acquired by TMZ on Thursday, the TV presenter, 43, claimed that the "Flip or Flop" star, 38, had only spent "9 full days each month" with their kid over the previous 20 months. Anstead also accused Haack of placing Hudson in danger, citing one occasion in which the child suffered a "sunburn that was so bad it left him crying in pain." In court filings, Anstead also claimed that Haack returned their kid in January without alerting him that they had COVID-19. He added, “At the time my partner [Renée Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause.”

Meanwhile, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, Hall has a son, Brayden James, 6, and a daughter, Taylor Reese, 11. From his former marriage to ex-wife Louise Storey, Anstead has two children: daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15. On the other hand, Anstead is seeking sole custody of Hudson, with Haack having Hudson on alternate weekends.

ALSO READ:Ant Anstead CELEBRATES Thanksgiving with girlfriend Renée Zellweger and son Hudson; See pics