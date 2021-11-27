Ant Anstead CELEBRATES Thanksgiving with girlfriend Renée Zellweger and son Hudson; See pics

Ant Anstead spent Thanksgiving with folks he cares about — and, of course, football! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, shared a series of Instagram Stories from a New Orleans Saints football game, where he spent time with girlfriend Renée Zellweger and his 2-year-old son Hudson.

Anstead uploaded a picture of Zellweger, 52, holding Hudson. Hudson whom the British-born automotive expert and TV personality shares with ex Christina Haack, smiles for the camera before him. In another photo, Hudson is dressed in a green sweater with a necklace of different coloured beads around his neck. As per PEOPLE, Anstead and the two-time Oscar winner recently spent time together in New Orleans, where Zellweger is now shooting The Thing About Pam.

Check out the pictures below:

Interestingly, Anstead and Zellweger displayed some sweet PDA when visiting the city last month when the father of three posted a picture of the two enjoying a goodnight kiss on his Instagram page. "WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" he captioned his photo of the pair. Anstead told Entertainment Tonight in October that he has been visiting New Orleans on a regular basis to see his sweetheart.

"I went out there a couple weeks ago to spend some time with her and am heading back out there this weekend," he said at the time. Anstead added that the actress is a "good traveler and she's been to that city before, so it's nice. Looking forward to getting back."

