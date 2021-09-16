Ant Anstead goes INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL with girlfriend Renee Zellweger after 3 months of dating; SEE PIC

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have made things Instagram official! The 42-year-old British TV presenter and the 52-year-old Academy Award-winning actress, who have been dating since June, made their social media debut on Thursday morning, when the father of three posted a beautiful, black-and-white picture of them together.

However, Anstead didn't add a caption, but many of his celebrity pals, including his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Cristy Lee, who was there when the pair first met, expressed their support in the comments. "You two," she wrote, alongside a smiley face and heart emoji. Mike Brewer, Anstead's former Wheeler Dealers co-host, responded, "Boom," with an explosion emoji and a love emoji. Tarek El Moussa, who was previously married to Anstead's ex Christina Haack and co-parented with her when they were together, liked the post as well.

Interestingly, this is the first time Anstead has revealed anything about his new love on social media, since the couple has been very secretive since their relationship started. "Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," the father of three said as per PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Anstead and Zellweger first met on the set of Joyride, when she appeared as a guest star in early June. In Zellweger's episode, which aired on Discovery+ in August, the veteran vehicle builder collaborated with the actress to repair two antique automobiles as surprise presents for Jerome and Jerald, brothers who cared for Zellweger's late publicist Nanci Ryder throughout her ALS struggle. However, on August 7, the pair made their first public appearance together at a Radford Motors gala in Santa Ana, California.

