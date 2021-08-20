Ant Anstead OPENS UP on his relationship with Renee Zellweger; Reveals they 'kept it secret for a while'

Ant Anstead is officially confirming his relationship with Renée Zellweger. The “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” co-host revealed his relationship with the Oscar winner in a recent interview with E!‘s “Daily Pop,” admitting they had intended to keep their romance under wraps. The new couple met while filming the Discovery+ docuseries.

“Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” the HGTV Canada star said, during the show as per Entertainment Tonight. Returning to Celebrity IOU: Joyride, he said that working with the Bridget Jones's Diary actress was "a great joy" - he even disclosed that Zellweger knew her way around a vehicle.“But it was a real pleasure to work with her,” he added. “She’s a super pro and she can weld.”

Interestingly, Anstead, 42, and Zellweger, 52, made their first public appearance as a couple last week at the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California. Anstead helped in the revival of the British marque, which was holding the event to reveal its new Lotus Type 62-2 coach-built sports vehicle. According to PEOPLE, Anstead and Zellweger "are getting pretty serious about each other." "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other," the source said. Another source added that the pair "do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities."

Meanwhile, Anstead divorced HGTV star Christina Haack, with whom he has a 2-year-old son Hudson. He also has a 14-year-old son named Archie and a 17-year-old daughter named Amelie.

