Ant Man 3 director Peyton Reed teases fans with behind the scene snap from the Paul Rudd starrer

Director Peyton Reed excites fans sharing a behind the scene picture from Paul Rudd starter Ant-Man 3.

The third installment of the Paud Rudd starrer Ant-Man is in the making and director Peyton Reed is teasing fans with behind-the-scenes snaps from the film. Being one of the most significant characters of the Marvel Universe, the tiny yet powerful superhero Ant-Man is all set to return to the screen. Replying to a question from actor Tom Scharpling on Twitter, about whether Scott Lang aka Ant-Man ever purchased lottery tickets in the first movie and who did he buy them from, Peyton Reed took the fans with surprise as he shared a glimpse of Ant-Man 3.

"Yes, @scharpling, Scott bought a lottery ticket and it was from you and it got cut out and I’m sorry again for cutting you out, and here’s the photo I know you want me to tweet," helmer Peyton Reed wrote and shared a BTS picture. Tom Scharpling is the actor who played the role of the man selling the lottery tickets to Ant-Man. Recreating the lottery ticket scene with Paul Rudd in Ant-Man 3 and sharing it on social media, Peyton Reed is giving the Marvel fans a major adrenaline rush! The film is slated for 2022 release.

Yes, @scharpling, Scott bought a lottery ticket and it was from you and it got cut out and I’m sorry again for cutting you out and here’s the photo I know you want me to tweet. #AntMan https://t.co/t9I8XzSqyS pic.twitter.com/DCGBELdjFO — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 2, 2020

Peyton Reed also hinted at Black Widow's cameo in the film. Recently, Marvel director James Gunn too shared some Behind the scene gossip about Guardians of the Galaxy speaking about the iconic character Groot. The director reveals even though Groot's dialogues are limited, it is actually a full-formed language that only people close to him can understand.

