Ant Man 3: Michael Douglas asks fans to 'hang in tight' for the quick update on the Paul Rudd starrer

Michael Douglas, who played the role of Dr. Hank Pym in the Ant-Man series recently teased Marvel fans with an update on Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man 3. During his question and answer session on his Instagram handle, the 75-year-old actor revealed that there's a new update on the third installment of the Ant-Man series on its way, and fans must hang in tight in order to find out what's coming next in the Marvel film. A few days ago director Peyton Reed too had shared a BTS scene from Ant-Man 3, leaving the audience gushing and now Michael Douglas seems to be doing the same.

When asked about the latest development in Ant-Man 3, Michael Douglas replied on Instagram writing, "I can't talk about it. Because the Marvel guys, they'll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon." The official handle of Ant-Man 3 too posted Michael Douglas' video making the same announcement, implying that there's something big coming up soon. Meanwhile, fans don't know if they should expect something good or be prepared for the worst as 2020 has been bringing all bad news when it comes to new films and series. All production houses have put their shutters down and films are getting postponed.

Actor Michael Douglas has recently done an Instagram Q&A and was asked about the status of Ant-Man 3, teasing that there will be some information coming out “pretty soon” about the film! #AntMan3 [via: MichaelKirkDouglas instagram] pic.twitter.com/qqTJAnEpKN — Ant-Man News (@AntManNews) May 9, 2020

Not long ago, director Peyton Reed also hinted at Black Widow's cameo in Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man 3. Other Marvel films like The Eternals, Black Widow, Spider-Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther II are also in the production phase and are expected to hit the screens by 2021 and 2022.

