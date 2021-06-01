Ant Man 3: Michelle Pfeiffer shows how Janet Van Dyne is getting READY to enter the quantum realm; WATCH

Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to share a workout video as she gave a sneak peek of how she is preparing for Ant-Man 3.

Michelle Pfeiffer is prepping to return as Jane Van Dyne for Ant-Man 3 and the actress decided to give fans a sneak peek of the same. The actress hit the gym recently and shared a post on Instagram, telling fans that she's preparing for her journey to enter the quantum realm. The third installment in the franchise has been titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and fans are more than excited to catch it soon.

In a video shared by Pfeiffer, the actress says," Janet van Dyne entering the Quantum Realm this summer. I'll be ready." The video further showed Pfeiffer running on a treadmill at a brisk pace as she prepped to get into a completely fit mode ahead of filming.

For the unreversed, Pfeiffer made her MCU debut in the 2018 film Ant-Man and the Wasp. The actress' Janet van Dyne, who is the original Wasp was rescued from the Quantum Realm in the previous film by her husband, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), their daughter, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and Ant-Man Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

Check out Michelle Pfeiffer's video here:

We are yet to find out what the third installment of the film has to offer. Along with Michelle, her onscreen husband, Michael Douglas will also be returning for Ant-Man 3. The actor confirmed the same in January after he shared a post on Instagram saying, "Time to grow the goatee...Hank Pym is back!"

As for Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, we last saw him in Avengers: Endgame where he played a major role in assembling the Avengers who still remained after the blip back together and finding out a solution to restore the world to a pre-blip phase.

ALSO READ: Marvel CONFIRMS July release for Black Panther 2; Reveals new details on The Marvels, Ant-Man 3 and more

Share your comment ×