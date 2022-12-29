Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director reveals Cassie Lang’s age; 5 other interesting deets about the film

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed has revealed Cassie Lang aka Stature’s age in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel. In a recent interview, Reed confirmed that Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) will be 18 years old in the film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director opens up on Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang

In a chat with Nerdbunker, Reed was asked about his experience directing the Ant-Man movies and witnessing Paul Rudd’s character go through the changes that he does. Responding to this, he said that it was ‘gratifying’ to see how the audience is accepting Ant-Man’s journey. He further added that according to him, they relate to Scott because he is just another normal person, who finds himself caught up in the midst of fantastical adventures. He was quoted saying, “But I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.'" The filmmaker also shared that the prevailing theme in the film is time, and how much time Scott has missed with his daughter. Scott’s main motivation, Reed shared, is just “’I want time with my daughter.’” He added, “And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?" Kathryn Newton describes Cassie Lang as ‘a mess’

Apart from director Peyton Reed, Kathryn Newton, who will be seen playing Cassandra Lang in the upcoming Marvel Studios film also discussed her character in the recent past. While talking to Entertainment Tonight on a red-carpet event, Kathryn delved into the similarities she finds between her and her character. She shared that just like her Cassie is imperfect, impatient, and wants to be a hero even if has no idea what she is doing. She further explained, “She's just trying to figure out how to be a good person and you know making a lot of mistakes. She's kind of a mess really, yeah, and so am I.” Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man series following the 2015 movie Ant-Man and the 2018 release Ant-Man and the Wasp. It will kick off Phase 5 of the MCU. While we wait for the much-anticipated action-comedy to hit the silver screens, we have gathered some more details about the film. Read on to know more. 5 interesting details about Ant-Man 3

Who is in the cast of Ant-Man 3? Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp. Apart from them, Michelle Pfeiffer will appear as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas will feature as Dr. Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton will play Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors will star as the villain Kang: The Conqueror.

What is the plot of Ant-Man 3? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange creatures and adventures. As they come across Kang: The Conqueror, it will pave the way for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Cassie Lang’s arc will also find a central place in the film. When will Ant-Man 3 release? Ant-Man 3 is all set to release in the theatres on the 17th of February, 2023. This was the original release date announced by the makers. But then, it was postponed to July 2023, only to be pushed back to its original date after swapping places with The Marvels. In a chat with Digital Spy, Lilly shared that due to the Coronavirus-related restrictions, it was the toughest shoot they have had yet.

Will Cassie Lang be an Avenger? In the original comics, Cassie Lang does grow up to become a superhero named Stature, who has the powers to change her size, just like her father. Following the announcement of her casting as Cassie Lang, Kathryn dropped a hint about the way her character is headed as she wrote in an Instagram post, “Last night I dreamed of being a superhero. #marvel #STATURE #CASSIELANG." Is Kang a bigger Bad Guy than Thanos? Jonathan Majors will be seen playing Kang: The Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Talking about his character with Entertainment Weekly, Peyton Reed said that he is the ‘most powerful force in the Multiverse.’ Without dropping any spoilers, Reed also revealed that Kang in the movies will be different from the time-traveling villain in the comics. “His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way. It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers -- in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers -- and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse,” Reed said.

ALSO READ: Theophilus London reported missing in LA; 5 things to know about rapper including collab with Kanye West