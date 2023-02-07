Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania FIRST REACTIONS out; Fans love Jonathan Majors’ Kang in new Marvel movie

The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out! The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie had its world premiere at the Regency Westwood Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, February 6. Following this, a section of the audience was given the opportunity to watch the film ahead of its release on February 17.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the embargo for the official review will break on February 15, and the embargo for the social media reactions was lifted soon after the premiere. Read on to find out what fans had to say about Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors’ movie. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania first reactions Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, the Ant-Man threequel is a hit among its first audience, who specially loved Jonathan Majors’ act as Kang. Erik Davis writes, “PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride!” Fico dubs Kang one of the villains in MCU. Daniel Howat opines that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is ‘Marvel’s weirdest movie yet’. He writes that although not everything lands, it is still an enjoyable watch.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot and cast details Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 31st Marvel movie. It also marks the beginning of Phase 5 in the MCU. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp. Apart from them, Michelle Pfeiffer will appear as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas will feature as Dr. Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton will play Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors will star as the villain Kang: The Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange creatures and adventures. As they come across Kang: The Conqueror, it will pave the way for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Cassie Lang’s arc will also find a central place in the film.

