Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania second trailer dropped: What should fans expect?

The highly anticipated second trailer of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is finally here and we cannot keep calm. The latest trailer not only shows more of the Quantum Realm but actually reveals more about Kang, the conqueror. Here’s what we know so far.

The jaw-dropping second trailer of the upcoming sci-fi adventure fantasy brings Kang the Conqueror to life and features the storyline around the unexplored elements of the quantum realm with the very best of visuals and graphics. In fact, the latest trailer of Quantumania creatively re-introduces Paul Rudd ’s beloved character Scott Lang, along with Evangeline Lilly ’s character Hope Van Dyne. While it also features more of Janet Van Dyne played by Michelle Pfeiffer, and Scott’s daughter Cassie played by Kathryn Newton, it is safe to say that Jonathan Majors who plays the character of Kang the conqueror owns the trailer.

In the previous trailer, we learned that the cast accidentally gets sucked into the Quantum Realm that Hope’s mom Janet escaped in the second Ant-Man film. While the previous films and the last trailer have mentioned the Quantum Realm multiple times, this trailer managed to reveal the new movie is actually set in the backdrop of the unexplored Quantum Realm.

Scott gets an opportunity to get back in time

The trailer takes an interesting turn when Kang introduces himself as the man who can give Scott the ‘one thing; he doesn't even know he wants which is TIME. In other words, the trailer showcases how Scott will be presented with a hopeful opportunity to get back in time to make up for all the years he missed out with his daughter, Cassie. The upcoming movie will feature whether or not he decides to take up Kang’s tempting offer.

Janet Van Dyne reveals Kang cannot be trusted

The trailer reveals the movie will be a sci-fi sensation when Janet Van Dyne played by Michelle Pfeiffer discloses accepting Kang’s offer will be a bad idea and says, “He [Kang] can re-write existence and shatter timelines. You cannot trust him.” Even after Janet’s warning, Scott believes Kang can give him a second chance at having a better life with his daughter. But turns out, Kang is not making any favors without something in return.

The trailer also reveals Scott claiming “I don’t have to win. We both just have to lose.” which only grows the anticipation about what Kang wants in return from Scott. We expect to find the answer in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. In fact, the brief trailer is enough to reveal that the upcoming film is going to be filled with drama, secrets, action, and a lot of unexpected occurrences. After all, it’s set in a Quantum world we know nothing about.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Watch the trailer here.

Although he is the villain, Kang’s character unquestionably makes the audience more and more excited about the upcoming movie. Here is the second trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.