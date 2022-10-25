Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer: Jonathan Majors' Kang returns, Bill Murray cameo and more

The sequel to Ant-Man and The Wasp becomes a family affair as Scott Lang ( Paul Rudd ), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) along with Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) get sucked into the Quantum Realm and meet strange new creatures in a world they have never seen before. Quantumania will be crucial to the MCU's future given how it begins the phase 5 and also gets Jonathan Majors Kang into the main foray of things after his appearance on Loki.

Check out the trailer here:

Jonathan Majors' Kang

Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, steps up from being TV antagonist in Loki to the MCU's big baddie in this film, which is also expected to set up for bigger things as it will connect to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Ant-Man 3 writer Jeff Loveness has been roped in to write the Avengers movie as well so there may be some easter eggs in Quantumania itself. In the trailer, Majors' Kang appears in a blue suit as he asks, "So, what's it going to be, Ant-Man?" to Paul Rudd's superhero.

Bill Murray cameo

The trailer also showcases a glimpse of Bill Murray who makes his MCU debut. Rumours have suggested that Murray will essay the character from the comics named Krylar. In a fleeting glimpse in the trailer, Murray is seen wearing a blue suit with gold accents on the shoulder and collar. As per the comics, Krylar has ties to the Micro-Verse and that's how he will be important to this story.

Earlier this year, a glimpse of Ant-Man 3 was first showcased at Comic-Con during which director Peyton Reed told Entertainment Weekly, We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."