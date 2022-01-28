Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly protests vaccine mandate in a lengthy post: This is not the way

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly is slamming vaccine mandate and took to Instagram to share a lengthy post on the same after attending a protest in Washington, DC this weekend to support "bodily sovereignty" and protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Sharing photos from the rally, Lilly said, "This is not safe" adding that she's pro-choice.

Taking to Instagram, the Marvel star wrote, "This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today." Evangelie also mentioned that she believes nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.

After sharing the post, Lilly faced immense backlash online. Interestingly, Evangeline is not the only Marvel star who seems to have shared their views against vaccine mandates. Previously, Black Panther star Letitia Wright also came under fire for posting an anti-vax conspiracy video in December.

As Lilly, this is not the first time that the actress has got into trouble for her comments related to COVID-19. In March 2020, she refused to social distance and even apologised for her comments after saying, "I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19."

Netizens called out Lilly's recent comments and discussed whether her anti-vax views may get her in trouble for her Marvel role.

